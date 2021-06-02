McCulloch Street, Pollokshields (Photo: Google Maps).

Police and fire crews were seen in McCulloch Street, Pollokshields, on Tuesday afternoon, after a fire broke out in a tenement flat on Lincluden Path nearby.

Nine fire engines attended and dozens of families were evacuated.

Unfortunately, on Wednesday morning, Police Scotland announced that a man’s body has been found within the property.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 1.30pm on Tuesday, 1 June, police were called to a fire at a flat in Lincluden Path, McCulloch Street, Glasgow.

"Emergency services attended and residents were evacuated from the building. The body of a man was found within the property.

"The fire is currently being treated as unexplained and a joint investigation between Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is ongoing.”

On Tuesday, the First Minister said her constituency office “stands ready” to offer any assistance necessary.

