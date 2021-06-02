Pollokshields fire: One man tragically dies in Glasgow southside flat blaze after fire crew rushed to McClulloch Street

Police Scotland has announced that the body of a man has been found in a flat in Pollokshields following a fire on Tuesday afternoon.

By Hannah Brown
Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 11:33 am
McCulloch Street, Pollokshields (Photo: Google Maps).
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Police and fire crews were seen in McCulloch Street, Pollokshields, on Tuesday afternoon, after a fire broke out in a tenement flat on Lincluden Path nearby.

Nine fire engines attended and dozens of families were evacuated.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Unfortunately, on Wednesday morning, Police Scotland announced that a man’s body has been found within the property.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 1.30pm on Tuesday, 1 June, police were called to a fire at a flat in Lincluden Path, McCulloch Street, Glasgow.

"Emergency services attended and residents were evacuated from the building. The body of a man was found within the property.

"The fire is currently being treated as unexplained and a joint investigation between Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is ongoing.”

READ MORE: McCulloch Street: Nicola Sturgeon vows to support families displaced by ‘terrible’ Glasgow fire

On Tuesday, the First Minister said her constituency office “stands ready” to offer any assistance necessary.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.