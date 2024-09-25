'Deeply saddened': Police sniffer dog Gizmo dies after 'crucial' 10-year career

The sprocker spaniel had worked for Police Scotland since 2014 - and helped sniff out drug hauls worth an estimated £9 million during his working career

They are the largely unheralded canine sleuths critical to Police Scotland preventing drug shipments entering the country.

And tributes have been paid to one of the very best - Gizmo, a sprocker spaniel who died last month aged 11 after a short illness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tributes have been paid to a police dog who helped sniff out drugs hauls with a street value of more than £9 million. Picture: Dan Baillie/Police Scotland | Dan Baillie

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The police dog worked out of Scotland’s south, with his ten-year career based at Loch Ryan Port in Dumfries and Galloway.

During that time, Gizmo helped to sniff out drug hauls with a combined street value of more than £9 million. The spaniel also assisted with drugs recoveries in the local area, as well as across other part of the country.

Starting work at Police Scotland in 2014, Gizmo worked at major events such as state visits, as well as music and sporting events.

One of his greatest successes as a police dog was finding more than £1, of cannabis in a lorry at the Cairnryan ferry terminal in 2022. Gizmo discovered the stash during routine checks at the port.

The police dog was subsequently lauded for his crime-busting efforts on social media, with one posting on Facebook: "Well done Gizmo - give that dog a big bone."

Det Sgt David Hanlon said of the spaniel’s passing: "We are deeply saddened by the death of Police Dog Gizmo, who was a fundamental part of our team.