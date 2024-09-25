'Deeply saddened': Police sniffer dog Gizmo dies after 'crucial' 10-year career
They are the largely unheralded canine sleuths critical to Police Scotland preventing drug shipments entering the country.
And tributes have been paid to one of the very best - Gizmo, a sprocker spaniel who died last month aged 11 after a short illness.
The police dog worked out of Scotland’s south, with his ten-year career based at Loch Ryan Port in Dumfries and Galloway.
During that time, Gizmo helped to sniff out drug hauls with a combined street value of more than £9 million. The spaniel also assisted with drugs recoveries in the local area, as well as across other part of the country.
Starting work at Police Scotland in 2014, Gizmo worked at major events such as state visits, as well as music and sporting events.
One of his greatest successes as a police dog was finding more than £1, of cannabis in a lorry at the Cairnryan ferry terminal in 2022. Gizmo discovered the stash during routine checks at the port.
The police dog was subsequently lauded for his crime-busting efforts on social media, with one posting on Facebook: "Well done Gizmo - give that dog a big bone."
Det Sgt David Hanlon said of the spaniel’s passing: "We are deeply saddened by the death of Police Dog Gizmo, who was a fundamental part of our team.
"Police dogs are a crucial support in our work to keep our communities safe and deter crime. Gizmo was a valued colleague and he will be sadly missed, especially by his former handler."