Police Scotland: Officer numbers hit lowest level in 15 years as Humza Yousaf told to 'step up'

Humza Yousaf has been challenged to “step up” and protect policing in Scotland after the number of officers reaches its lowest level for more than 15 years.

The Scottish Tories issued the challenge in the wake of figures from the Scottish Government, which showed that as of December 31, 2023, Police Scotland had 16,363 full-time equivalent (FTE) officers.

That total is 250 down from the end of September last year, and is 282 fewer than it was at the end of 2022.

Police numbers are now at the lowest they have been since the second quarter of 2008, when there were 16,339 FTE officers across Scotland.

But with the SNP having pledged to increase officer numbers by 1,000 in the 2007 election campaign, numbers rose to more than 17,000 during the first three months of 2009, and did not fall below this until the first quarter of 2022.

The Conservatives hit out at the Scottish Government after the fall in police numbers, accusing ministers of a “failure to protect officer numbers”, with party justice spokesperson Russell Findlay calling on the First Minister to act.

Mr Findlay said: “Scotland’s hard-working police officers and crime-scarred communities are paying the price for the neglectful SNP Government’s failure to protect officer numbers. Fewer police on our streets puts communities at increased risk from crime and heaps more pressure on officers who feel undervalued and unsupported.

“Humza Yousaf must step up to protect our police force.”

When Police Scotland was formed in 2013, 17,496 officers were employed.

Scottish Police Federation general secretary David Kennedy previously warned in October that people could die due to a lack of officer numbers. He said probationers were working on the beat alongside other novices rather than being partnered with experienced officers, amid an unprecedented squeeze on resources.

A project initiated last year in the face of widespread budget cuts has already meant some minor crimes are no longer investigated in the north east of Scotland.

Scottish Liberal Democrat justice spokesperson Liam McArthur urged SNP ministers to get serious over the funding challenges facing policing.

Mr McArthur said: “The SNP have locked policing budgets in a chokehold for years, causing officer numbers to plummet to a record low and putting communities at greater risk.

“Officers feel unsupported, overwhelmed and stretched dangerously thin. These pressures simply heighten the possibility of an exodus of experienced and skilled people from the service. With policing bodies now warning of a public safety crisis, it’s time for the Scottish Government to listen."

Justice secretary Angela Constance, however, stressed Scotland had a higher number of officers per person than forces south of the border.

Ms Constance said: “Despite deeply challenging financial circumstances, our budget for next year includes record police funding of £1.55 billion – an increase of £92.7 million. The chief constable [Jo Farrell] has confirmed that this investment will enable Police Scotland to restart recruitment before the end of next month.