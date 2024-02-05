Humza Yousaf has opened up about struggling with his mental health when he was a junior minister and while his first marriage had broken down.

The First Minister said he suffered “a state of breakdown” and did not move from his sofa for 24 hours. He said he kept quiet at the time due to the stigma attached to seeking help as a serving politician.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Yousaf made the comments while appearing on the podcast The Rest is Politics, which is hosted by Alastair Campbell and Rory Stewart.

First Minister Humza Yousaf while giving evidence to the UK Covid 19 Inquiry. Picture: PA

The 38-year-old was transport minister between 2016 and 2018. In December 2016, he was caught driving a friend's car without the proper insurance. At the time, he said it was an "honest mistake" following the break-up of his marriage to Gail Lythgoe.

Last year, Mr Yousaf revealed he received counselling during this period, which he said was “one of the best decisions I ever made”.

Asked by Mr Campbell whether he had carried on with his counselling since becoming First Minister, Mr Yousaf said: “I haven’t, actually, and that’s to my detriment. I absolutely should check in. Because it is important and I learned the lesson far too late.

“I remember it well. I remember the day that I knew I needed help. I was transport minister, my first marriage had broken down, it was a really tough time I was having. I remember it was in the middle of difficult weather – [for] transport ministers that’s always a difficult job. And I didn't really feel I had anybody to turn to.

Humza Yousaf

“I remember actually a whole day passing, I literally did not move from the right hand side of my settee. For a whole 24 hours I didn't move, didn't get up to drink water, didn't go to the toilet, didn't eat anything.

“I remember just almost being in a state of breakdown, and crying and upset, and not really understanding what I was upset at. But then at that point, 24 hours later, knowing I needed help.”

Mr Yousaf said he never spoke to former SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon or any of his other colleagues about it. He said he felt there was a stigma attached to seeking help as a serving politician.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I actually thought ‘if they know about it, I’ll not be in a job’. Now I don't think that'd be the case, that Nicola would have been perfectly understanding, as would my government colleagues.

"John Swinney [then deputy first minister], who I’ve always been close to – I think these people would have been very understanding.

“But it was just you didn't hear about ministers with mental health challenges. If they had mental health challenges, they left the job. And I didn't feel like I wanted to necessarily leave at that point.

“But yeah, I didn't, I didn't tell anybody actually, family, nobody actually knew about it.”