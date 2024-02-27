Murder probe after man, 65, shot dead while walking dog on remote track near Aberfeldy

A man was shot dead while walking his dog on a remote track, Police Scotland have said.

The force has launched a murder inquiry into the death of Brian Low, 65, in his home town of Aberfeldy, Perth and Kinross, on Saturday February 17.

He was fatally shot as he walked his dog on a remote track in the Pitilie area on the outskirts of the town at around 8.30am, Police Scotland said in a statement.

A murder inquiry has been launched(Picture: Police Scotland)

His family is aware and are being supported by specialist officers. They have asked for privacy at this time.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Detective Chief Inspector Martin Macdougall, of the Major Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts are with Brian’s family at this very difficult time and we are doing all we can to get them answers.

"We have been carrying out extensive enquiries since Brian's death and detectives are working alongside uniformed officers to establish the full circumstances.

"Our enquiries have so far have revealed that Brian was out walking his black Labrador along a remote track, shortly before 8.30am when he was fatally shot.

"Although this is a remote location, we would be keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time.

"I am also appealing directly to the local community, who might have information that could help.

“Anyone with any information, no matter how small or insignificant they feel it may be, should come forward and speak to detectives.

"Please do not assume that the police already know the information you have."

Local Area Commander Greg Burns said: “I understand this is an extremely concerning incident for this small, rural community.

“I want to take this opportunity to reassure people that we are working round the clock to find out what happened to Brian.

“We will have additional high-visibility patrols in the area and you will see significant police activity over the coming days.

“Anyone with any concerns can approach these officers at any time.”

Detectives have set up an online portal to encourage members of the public to submit information.

The Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) is a website that gives the public access to a form so they can send information directly to the major incident teams based at the Scottish Crime Campus and can be accessed here:https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT24S04-PO1