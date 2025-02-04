Police launch probe after 13-year-old knocked down in hit and run on quiet Scottish street
Police have launched an investigation after a 13-year-old was knocked down in a hit-and-run incident in the Lothians.
The incident happened on Rullion Road in Penicuik about 6pm on Sunday.
Emergency services were called to the scene in response to reports of a collision involving a white vehicle and a teenager.
The vehicle took off from the scene following the collision. The condition of the teenager remains unknown.
Police Scotland said the vehicle had been last seen travelling towards the Queensway following the collision.
Any drivers who may have dashcam footage of the incident have been asked to come forward.
Those with information have been asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2502 for February 2, 2025.