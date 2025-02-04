Police have urged members of the public to come forward over the hit-and-run incident

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have launched an investigation after a 13-year-old was knocked down in a hit-and-run incident in the Lothians.

The incident happened on Rullion Road in Penicuik about 6pm on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An investigation has been launched by Police Scotland | John Devlin

Emergency services were called to the scene in response to reports of a collision involving a white vehicle and a teenager.

The vehicle took off from the scene following the collision. The condition of the teenager remains unknown.

Police Scotland said the vehicle had been last seen travelling towards the Queensway following the collision.

Any drivers who may have dashcam footage of the incident have been asked to come forward.