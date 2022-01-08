Police launch attempted murder probe after 39-year-old man attacked in Glasgow

Officers said two men were attacked at a property in Blochairn Place at about 10pm on Wednesday, with a car at the scene driving off at speed shortly afterwards.

One of the victims, a 39-year-old man, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital following the assault, where he was treated for “life-threatening” injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are particularly keen to get more information about a car at the scene that sped off towards Royston Road (file image). Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images.

Police said his arms, legs and face were seriously injured and will require “substantial treatment,” and they are treating the attack on him as attempted murder. The other man, aged 41, suffered a minor injury.

Detective Sergeant Stephen Palmer said: “I am asking anyone who was in the area at the time who saw anything or has dashcam footage that can assist with our investigation to get in touch.

“In particular, we are keen to get more information about a car at the scene that moved off at speed in the direction of Royston Road.

“If you can help, please contact us on 101, quoting incident number 3101 of Wednesday January 5 2022, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Separately, Police Scotland has announced that it is treating an incident on Friday, January 7 on Glasgow’s southside, in which a 16-year-old boy was seriously injured, as attempted murder. He was taken to hospital after being found badly hurt in Kilmuir Crescent, near Kyleakin Road, at around 10.30pm.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.