The 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital after being found seriously injured in Kilmuir Crescent, near Kyleakin Road, on Friday, January 7, at around 10.30pm.

Police are now appealing for information on the incident after confirming it is being treated as attempted murder.

Detective Sergeant Nicol McPherson, from Greater Glasgow CID, said: “We’re appealing to anyone who was in the Kilmuir Crescent area around the time of the incident and has any information to please come forward.

“We are also keen to hear from any motorists with potential dashcam footage of the area or individuals with private CCTV, as this could prove useful to our investigation.”

Anyone with information on the attack should call police on 101, quoting incident number 3579 of January 7.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

The teen is currently in stable condition in Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

