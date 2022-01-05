The incident happened at around 1.05am on Sunday 2 January, 2022 in Restenneth Drive, Forfar.

Members of the public reported an altercation between a man and woman. However, when officers arrived, neither was still at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have been carrying out inquiries in order to identify and trace both individuals. However, they said they are particularly keen to speak to the woman, to ensure she is safe and well.

The woman, along with anyone else who can assist officers with the investigation, has been asked to come forward to police.

Inspector Grace Ewing from Forfar Police Station said: “We want to establish what the nature of this disturbance was and to speak to both of those involved.

“If you believe you have any relevant information then please get in touch by contacting us on 101 and quoting incident number 166 of 2 January.”

Police are looking to speak to a man and a woman who were involved in an altercation in Forfar.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.