Vincent Barr, also known as Vinny or Bardo, was 54 when he went missing. He was originally from the Milton area but was living in Govan at the time.

He was last seen crossing the Tradeston footbridge, known locally as the ‘Squinty Bridge’, at around 9.10pm on Friday, September, 18 2020. He was then seen walking towards the wider Tradeston area.

Vincent is described as white, 5ft6 to 5ft8 in height, with a medium build, short light-brown hair and brown eyes. He walks with a slight limp.

He was last seen wearing a grey Nike hoodie, black jogging bottoms and grey trainers.

Inspector Bob Anderson, Helen Street Police Station, said: "It is Vincent’s 56th birthday on the 6th of January and there is nothing more we would want than for him to be found and reunited with his family.

“Unfortunately, despite significant enquiries and searches, he has not been seen or heard from since he was last seen in Tradeston nor the other areas he frequents, such as Glasgow City Centre, Saracen, Possil and the West End of Glasgow.

Vincent Barr, who has been missing from the Tradeston area of Glasgow since September 2020.

“His family are understandably devastated about him being missing and not knowing where he is; they just want him home."I would again urge anyone who has possibly seen Vincent, or who has any knowledge of where he might be, to please get in touch with us."It's imperative any information, no matter how small, is passed onto local officers. Please call 101, quoting reference number 1116 of Sunday, 20 September, 2020."

