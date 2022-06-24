A 14-year-old girl was walking, with friends, in Harvie Avenue in Newton Mearns when she was approached, with the men trying to entice her into a red Vauxhall Meriva.

The incident took place between 2.45pm and 3.45pm on Wednesday, 22 June.

The girl stopped at a bus stop and began to walk off when the bus didn’t arrive. As she was walking along, a car drove up beside her with one of the men trying to entice her into the vehicle.

Police have launched an investigation

Both men also shouted comments at her.

She made off from the men and was not touched by either, but the matter was reported to police.

Police have described one men as aged between 30-36 years old, with a slim build, black hair, unkempt, black beard and brown eyes. He was wearing a black t-shirt with white writing and black jogging trousers. The clothing was covered in paint splashes.

The second man was described as around 19-year-old, with a slim build, dark brown or black unkempt hair and a thick dark coloured moustache. He was wearing a dark coloured, possibly black, jacket.

Extensive enquires are under way and police believe the men may have been working in Harvie Avenue for the last seven to ten days.

Constable Heather Cameron said: “Unwarranted attention from men can be extremely distressing. I am appealing to anyone who lives in the Harvie Avenue area, who may have seen these men working in the area. In particular, any motorists with dash cams are asked to check their footage as they may have captured images of the men or the Vauxhall car and these images could prove vital for us.

“I would also like to add that if anyone else has been approached or shouted at by these two men, then please do contact us. Your information could prove the vital link we need to identify and arrest the men responsible.”