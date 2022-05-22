The incident happened just after midnight on Thursday, 19 May 2022.
Around 12:30am, a group of males standing at the taxi rank became involved in a fight. One of the men was knocked to the ground where he was punched and kicked to the head before being taken taken to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary.
Read More
The incident took place shortly after the Europa League Final and the taxi rank was busy at the time of the incident.
Officers are appealing for anyone who was at the taxi rank, who may have seen the incident to contact them.
Anyone with information should contact police via 101, quoting incident number 0132 of 19 May, 2022. Alternatively, calls can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.