The crime occurred at Omachie Farm, in Kingennie, Dundee, sometime between 7pm on Tuesday January 18 and 7am on Wednesday January 19.
Several items were taken, including two John Deere Gator utility vehicles, which were green in colour, and a number of power tools.
In a social media post, police released a photo of one of the vehicles.
Police have asked anyone who saw any people or vehicles acting suspiciously in the area between the listed times to contact them. They also wish to speak to anyone who may have seen the John Deere gator vehicles in or around the Dundee area.
Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland by calling 101, referencing crime number CR/0001940/22. They can also share information by speaking with a police officer at any station.