Poppy O’Hara, 15, and Zoe King, 15, were last seen in Townhead Road, Coatbridge, at around 2.15 pm on Tuesday, January 18.

According to police, it is “out of character” for both girls to be missing for this long without contacting family members.

Poppy is described as being white, 5ft 3, with a slim build, and dark brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black ‘Playboy’ hooded top, blue joggers and white shoes.

Zoe is described as being white, 5ft 6, with a slim build, and brown hair, which is usually tied in a ponytail. She was wearing a black leather jacket, black leather trousers and ‘Converse’ boots.

Sergeant Steven Brown, Coatbridge Police Station, said:"The families of both girls are very concerned as it is really out of character for them to be missing for this length of time without making contact.

"It's thought that they may have travelled to Glasgow as they have links throughout Glasgow and Lanarkshire.

Poppy O’Hara and Zoe King, who have been reported missing from Coatbridge.

"Officers have been checking CCTV in an effort to trace both girls and would appeal to anyone who may have seen either of them or anyone has information of their present whereabouts to get in touch immediately."

Anyone who believes they have seen the girls or who has information on their whereabouts should contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting reference number 1779 of Tuesday, 18 January, 2022.

