Police investigate alleged cricket abuse linked to Rangers and Manchester United friendly after Scottish match abandoned

Police Scotland are investigating alleged abuse aimed at cricket players who were forced to abandon their match on safety grounds over the weekend.

The match between the fourth teams of Murrayfield DAFS Cricket Club and Stewart’s Melville Cricket Club was called off early on Saturday afternoon amid what the former side described as “a combination of sexist, homophobic and racist abuse”, with allegations that players were physically assaulted.

The East of Scotland Cricket Association Division 7 tie was taking place at Edinburgh’s Roseburn Park ahead of a friendly football match between Rangers and Manchester United at the nearby Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium.

Murrayfield DAFS alleged the abuse was perpetrated by “so-called” football supporters in the area, and criticised the lack of response from Police Scotland officers in attendance.

In a statement posted on X, the club wrote: “Very upset that our 4th team had to abandon their game today due to a combination of sexist, homophobic and racist abuse at Roseburn Park outside Murrayfield Stadium today against Stewart’s Melville Cricket Club.

“Not only that, there were two instances of physical assault that were perpetrated on players. The perpetrators of said abuse were fans of football clubs playing a friendly at Murrayfield Stadium – and police were standing 50 yards away.”

The statement, which tagged in Police Scotland, as well as the City of Edinburgh Council, Edinburgh Leisure and Murrayfield Stadium, added: “Two sets of officers did absolutely nothing to prevent or stop any of the events taking place - and in fact flat out refused to help when pressed by players. It’s incredibly sad and desperate that we still have to deal with instances like this.

The abandoned match took place at Roseburn Park near Murrayfield Stadium. Picture: Clive Nicholson/Creative Commons

“A complaint is being drafted to Police Scotland and the relevant authorities regarding today. We have worked tirelessly to make Roseburn Park a welcoming, all-inclusive venue for cricket – but days like today harm that irreparably, especially when those who can help refuse.”

In a post on the club’s Facebook page, Phil Yelland, the president of Murrayfield DAFS, added: “There was no indication in advance that playing today would be an issue, but some of the so-called fans at the Rangers v Manchester United game at Murrayfield today behaved in a totally unacceptable way in Roseburn Park.

“Players playing any sport in a public space should be able to do so without fear of violence and without homophobic and racial abuse and other anti-social behaviour. One of our players has made a report to the police, which is being followed through. Those involved in organising the event at Murrayfield have been contacted and a range of concerns expressed. Those involved in the local community have been alerted.

“We can't turn back the clock, but the club will seek answers about why we could not play our game safely.”

The alleged damage to the Roseburn Park cricket pitch. Picture: Murrayfield DAFS CC

Murrayfield DAFS also claims the Roseburn Park pitch was damaged in the incident.

Stewart’s Melville Cricket Club said it was “very disappointed” about the experience, and commended all players for how they dealt with the “unacceptable situation”.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers are carrying out enquiries after reports of abuse being directed towards players during a cricket match at Roseburn Park, Edinburgh on Saturday.”