Officers witnessed the altercation between two men near to the playpark on Bernard Street, Bridgeton, at around 2.55am on Saturday, April 23.

A man was injured but made off from the scene.

Police are looking to trace this man as they want to check his well being.

Inspector Stephen McLaughlin of Shettleston Police Station said: “Officers carried out searches of the area in an effort to trace the man but to no avail. We are appealing for him to get in touch to confirm his welfare.

“He is described as in his early 20’s, of heavy build, with short brown hair, wearing glasses. He was wearing a grey T shirt, black jogging bottoms and black trainers.

“I would ask him to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting 0516 of 23 April, 2022.”