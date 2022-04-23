Douglas Trotter, of Giffnock, was found guilty of domestic abuse last month after subjecting his partner to threatening and abusive behaviour.

Paisley Sheriff Court heard that, between November 2020 and February 2021, Trotter made abusive phone calls to the woman as well as changing the locks to her house and interfering with personal items inside.

Trotter was found to have removed screws from a table and chairs to make their use dangerous, damaged clothing and hidden matches in a toaster.

He placed fish and garlic throughout the property, left abusive notes and vandalised the garden.

Returning to court on Friday, April 22, he was ordered to carry out 240 hours of unpaid work over the next 12 months and banned from approaching or contacting his victim for a period of two years.

Speaking following the sentencing, Anne Marie Hicks, Assistant Procurator Fiscal for North Strathclyde, said: “Douglas Trotter was found guilty of a criminally abusive course of behaviour designed to place his victim in a state of fear and distress.

Giffnock man Douglas Trotter, 66, was sentenced at Paisley Sheriff Court on Friday, March 22.

“I would like to commend the victim in this case for having the courage to come forward and provide the evidence that let us hold him to account for his unacceptable behaviour.

“I encourage anyone who has been a victim of any such offences to report this to the police.