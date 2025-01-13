Police hunt owner of 'out-of-control' German Shepherd cross after dog attack on high street
Police are hunting for the owner of a dog that attacked a person on a high street in the Highlands.
The black Alsatian/Malinois was “out of control”, police said, when it injured a person on the High Street Brae in Nairn about 1pm on Boxing Day.
Officers have appealed for more information to identify the female owner of the dog.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers in Nairn are appealing for information that may help identify the woman owner of a black Alsatian/Malinois dog.
“It was out of control and responsible for injuring a person on the High Street Brae. Anyone who witnessed what happened or has information as to the owner of the dog is asked to call us on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”