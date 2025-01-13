Police hunt owner of 'out-of-control' German Shepherd cross after dog attack on high street

The dog attack happened about 1pm on Boxing Day

Police are hunting for the owner of a dog that attacked a person on a high street in the Highlands.

The black Alsatian/Malinois was “out of control”, police said, when it injured a person on the High Street Brae in Nairn about 1pm on Boxing Day.

Officers have appealed for more information to identify the female owner of the dog.

