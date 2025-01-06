Boy, 4, suffers facial injuries in horror Scottish dog attack

By Nick Forbes
Comment
Published 6th Jan 2025, 10:04 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2025, 10:04 GMT
The woman and the four-year-old boy were attacked from behind by the dog

A four-year-old boy has suffered facial injuries after being attacked by a dog in the Scottish Borders.

A 35-year-old woman who was walking with the child also suffered an arm injury in the attack, which happened in the Wilson Drive area of Hawick about 3pm on Saturday.

Police said the pair were attacked from behind by the dog. Picture: John DevlinPolice said the pair were attacked from behind by the dog. Picture: John Devlin
Police said the pair were attacked from behind by the dog. Picture: John Devlin

Police said the pair were attacked from behind by a brown and tan Staffordshire Bull Terrier type dog.

Both were taken to Borders General Hospital for treatment following the incident.

Police have appealed for information to help trace the owner of the dog, which was last seen heading towards Chay Blyth Place.

They have asked anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have information that could help identify the animal’s owner, to contact 101, quoting incident number 1789 of Saturday January 4, 2025.

