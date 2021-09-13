Police hunt man over Glasgow sexual assault after Rangers FC match

British Transport Police is investigating the attack, which took place on Tuesday, August 10 between 10:40pm and 10:45pm in Buchanan Street subway station.

The incident followed Rangers’ match with Malmo at Ibrox Stadium.

Transport police are hunting the man pictured in this CCTV footage in connection with a sexual assault that occurred in Glasgow. Picture: British Transport Police

Officers believe the man shown in the CCTV image may have information that can assist them with their investigation.

The man is described as a white, of stocky build, around 5ft 9in and 35-45 years old.

He has a Scottish accent, possibly Glaswegian, and has dark receding hair that is balding at the top.

He was wearing a white T-shirt with an orange jumper wrapped around his waist, dark navy jeans, white trainers and had a tattoo on his right elbow area.