Celtic FC reserves player arrested in connection with Aidan Pilkington’s death

Aidan Pilkington was killed after being hit by a car on Crow Road, Glasgow, at 12:20am on Saturday morning.

The 18-year-old, who graduated from Hyndland Secondary School in June, was set to begin studying at Dundee University next week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police Scotland later confirmed that a 19-year-old had been arrested in connection with Aidan’s death – before being released pending further inquiries.

The unnamed suspect plays professional football for Celtic FC’s B team.

It is understood the teen played in the squad’s 2-0 victory over Gala Fairydean Rovers last Wednesday.

The news comes after Aidan Pilkington’s family revealed their heartbreak at his death.

Aidan Pilkington was killed after being hit by a car on Crow Road, Glasgow, at 12:20am on Saturday morning.

In a statement, the family said “treasured” Aidan was “well loved and respected by his friends and community”.

"It is very cruel that he has been robbed of his life in this way,” a statement said.

"The family would like to thank friends, in particular Aidan’s friends, and the wider community, for their love, support, and kindness."

Sergeant Scott Sutherland from Road Policing said: “The car involved has now been traced and a 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this incident.

“He’s been released pending further investigation.

“We would like to thank everyone who has got in touch with us so far regarding the appeal, and urge anyone who has information, but has yet to contact us, to call 101 quoting incident reference number 0120 of September 11, 21."

Celtic FC has been approached for comment.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.