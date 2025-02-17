Police hunt man after car deliberately set on fire in quiet Scottish street
Police are hunting a man who deliberately set a car alight in Glasgow.
A grey Hyundai Tucson was set on fire in the Lamont Road area in the city’s north around 8.15pm on Sunday.
No one was injured in the fire. Crews from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended and put out the blaze.
Police Scotland said a man dressed all in black clothing had been seen running away from the scene shortly after the incident.
Detective Constable Ryan Carson said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has any information, which could assist to contact us.
“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and who has private CCTV or dashcam footage to get in touch.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 2828 of February 16, 2025. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.”