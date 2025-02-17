A man dressed all in black clothing was seen running away from the scene

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are hunting a man who deliberately set a car alight in Glasgow.

A grey Hyundai Tucson was set on fire in the Lamont Road area in the city’s north around 8.15pm on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The grey Hyundai Tuscon was set alight | PA

No one was injured in the fire. Crews from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended and put out the blaze.

Police Scotland said a man dressed all in black clothing had been seen running away from the scene shortly after the incident.

Lamont Road, where the incident took place | Google Maps

Detective Constable Ryan Carson said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has any information, which could assist to contact us.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and who has private CCTV or dashcam footage to get in touch.