Boy, 9, in hospital with serious injuries after bike collision with bus

By Katrine Bussey

Press Association

Published 17th Feb 2025, 09:16 BST
The boy was riding a bike at the time of the incident

A nine-year-old boy is in hospital with serious injuries after being involved in a crash with a bus.

The youngster, who was riding a bike at the time of the incident, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.

Police officers are now investigating and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

It comes after a crash involving the youngster and bus was reported to have taken place on the slip road between Glasgow Road in Kilmarnock and the A77.

Police are investigating the incident.
Police are investigating the incident. | Police Scotland

The road there was closed for five hours on Sunday as officers carried out inquiries following the incident, which took place at about 11.45am.

Sergeant Brian Simpson from Police Scotland said: “Our inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances of this incident. I would urge any witnesses or anyone with information to contact us.

“Drivers with dashcam who were on this road around the time of the crash are asked to review their footage and please contact us if it holds anything relevant.”

No-one on the bus was injured.

