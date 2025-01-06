The attack occurred outside a nightclub on Glasgow’s Mitchell Street

Police investigating a serious assault on a woman in Glasgow last year have released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the incident.

The woman was attacked outside a nightclub in the city’s Mitchell Street between 3am and 3.30am on Sunday, March 3 last year.

Police have released this CCTV image following the attack last year | Police Scotland

Police said she had been speaking with a group of two men and two women before the assault occurred.

The incident was reported to police on Friday March 8. Officers have now issued images of a man they said may be able to assist with their inquiries.

Detective Constable John McMahon said: “We have been carrying out extensive inquiries and I am appealing to the man in the image or to anyone who recognises him to contact us.”