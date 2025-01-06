Police hunt man after attack on woman outside Scottish nightclub as CCTV images released
Police investigating a serious assault on a woman in Glasgow last year have released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the incident.
The woman was attacked outside a nightclub in the city’s Mitchell Street between 3am and 3.30am on Sunday, March 3 last year.
Police said she had been speaking with a group of two men and two women before the assault occurred.
The incident was reported to police on Friday March 8. Officers have now issued images of a man they said may be able to assist with their inquiries.
Detective Constable John McMahon said: “We have been carrying out extensive inquiries and I am appealing to the man in the image or to anyone who recognises him to contact us.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2950 of Friday, March 8, 2024.