Detectives search for two men in balaclavas following serious assault

By Craig Meighan
Published 5th Jan 2025, 19:36 GMT
Man described as being in a serious condition in hospital following assault

Detectives are searching for two men following a serious assault in West Lothian.

Officers were called to a property on Lower Bathville in Armadale at around 7.25pm on Saturday.

A 38-year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where he remains in a serious condition.

Police Scotland said its inquiries suggest two men, dressed all in black and wearing balaclavas, were seen in the area at the time.

They were later seen getting into a white car, which travelled west along Lower Bathville.

Detective Sergeant Keith Sinclair said: “Our inquiries to establish the full circumstances of this incident are ongoing, and we are asking anyone with information that may assist to come forward.

“Similarly, if you have CCTV, ring doorbell or dash-cam footage, please review it and share anything that might assist us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 2706 of Saturday, January 4.

Alternatively, information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.

