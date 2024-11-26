Police hunt hit-and-run motorist after white van seen 'driving dangerously' on Scottish road

The hit-and-run incident happened after a white van driver is believed to have been ‘driving dangerously’

Police are hunting a white van driver who is believed to have been “driving dangerously” moments before a hit-and-run incident.

Officers received reports of a small white van “driving dangerously” on the A199 between Wallyford and Tranent about 4.30pm on Friday last week.

Police are searching for witnesses to the hit and run | NationalWorld

A short time later, it is understood the van collided with a car and failed to stop. East Lothian police are now appealing for information.

Police Constable Frances Stevenson said: “I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward or who saw the van driving dangerously.

“The van could potentially have damage to the front offside and be marked with grey paint. Motorists who were in the area with dash-cam footage should also get in touch. You may have captured something that can assist our enquiries.”