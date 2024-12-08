Police hunt for man who sexually assaulted 15-year-old girl at Scottish bus stop

By Neil Pooran
Published 8th Dec 2024, 15:37 BST
The incident happened at a bus stop in Clydebank, with police hunting for the suspect

Police have appealed for information after a 15-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in West Dunbartonshire.

A man approached the girl on Saturday evening in Clydebank and touched her inappropriately, police said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police are working to trace the man responsible for the alleged sexual assaultplaceholder image
Police are working to trace the man responsible for the alleged sexual assault | JTana - stock.adobe.com

The incident took place at a bus stop on Faifley Road at 9pm. The man is described as being slim, with light grey hair and a moustache. He was wearing a black puffer jacket, black trousers and black shoes.

Detective Constable Georgia Callander said: “We are working to trace the man responsible and would urge anyone who may be able to help to come forward.

“I would also ask anyone in the area at the time who may have dash-cam footage to get in touch.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident number 3883 of December 7, 2024, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Related topics:Police
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice