The incident happened at a bus stop in Clydebank, with police hunting for the suspect

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have appealed for information after a 15-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in West Dunbartonshire.

A man approached the girl on Saturday evening in Clydebank and touched her inappropriately, police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are working to trace the man responsible for the alleged sexual assault | JTana - stock.adobe.com

The incident took place at a bus stop on Faifley Road at 9pm. The man is described as being slim, with light grey hair and a moustache. He was wearing a black puffer jacket, black trousers and black shoes.

Detective Constable Georgia Callander said: “We are working to trace the man responsible and would urge anyone who may be able to help to come forward.

“I would also ask anyone in the area at the time who may have dash-cam footage to get in touch.