Man dies after car crash on unclassified Scottish road

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died.”

A man has died after a his car crashed on an Aberdeenshire road.

The crash happened on an unclassified road between the A980 at Torphins and the B9119 at Tornaveen and involved a black Skoda Octavia estate car.

Police believe the crash took place between 11.15pm on Thursday and 6.30am on Friday .

After the car was found emergency services attended the scene and the driver, 64, was pronounced dead.

Sergeant Pete Henderson of Police Scotland said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

"We would ask anyone who may have seen this vehicle to get in touch.

"We believe the car's journey may have started in Edzell around 10.30pm on Thursday, November 28 and may have taken the route over the Cairn O' Mount B974.

"If you have dashcam footage that could assist with our investigation then please contact us."