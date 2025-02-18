Police hunt couple after sexual assault and robbery on public footpath

‘I would ask that anyone with any information, no matter how small or insignificant you think it is, gets in touch with officers’

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for information after a woman was sexually assaulted and robbed.

The 39-year-old woman was walking on the riverside footpath between Church Road and Jubilee Bridge in Nairn on Monday when she was approached by a man and a woman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A woman was sexually assaulted and robbed | John Devlin/NationalWorld

She was sexually assaulted by the man and the woman stole her purse. Police Scotland said the male suspect has been described as being in his late 20s to early 30s, around 5ft 10in tall, with dark hair and shaved side burns.

At the time he was wearing a dark hooded jacket, black gloves and a baseball cap. The female suspect has been described as being in her late 20s to early 30s, around 5ft 4in tall, with long dark shoulder length hair.

At the time, she was wearing a black jacket and had a nose stud.

Detective Inspector Andy Bilton said: “This was a very distressing incident for the woman and she is being supported by specialist officers. We understand this will cause concern for the local community, but please be assured we are doing everything we can to identify the man and woman responsible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A dedicated team of detectives, with support from the local policing team, are carrying out extensive enquiries, including reviewing CCTV and carrying out door-to-door enquiries.

"Officers will remain in the area while we carry out our investigations. I am appealing for anyone who was in the area around the time and may have seen anything suspicious to contact us.

“Please think back, did you see anyone in the area matching the descriptions? I would ask that anyone with any information, no matter how small or insignificant you think it is, gets in touch with officers.

"We are also keen to speak to anyone with private CCTV, door bell footage, as well as any motorists, who may have dashcam footage."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Inspector Donna Allan, local area commander, said: "We understand the significant impact this will have on the local community and I would like to thank everyone who has spoken to officers for their help so far.

"This incident will be worrying for the people living here and would ask anyone with any concerns to speak to us. There will be increased police patrols in the area and I would ask anyone with any concerns, or any information, to approach these officers.

"I am confident that key information in this investigation lies within the local community and I know residents will want to help. If you have any information or knowledge about this incident, please talk to officers and pass it on."