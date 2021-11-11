Inga was last seen at around 7am on Thursday, November 11.

Police described her as being white, around 5ft 6ins in height and of slim build with a number of facial piercings. She is believed to be wearing a dark-coloured coat, a black hat and black wellies.

Sergeant Stephen Carmichael said: “We are extremely concerned for Inga and we are carrying out searches and enquiries to trace her as soon as possible, to ensure that she is safe and well.

“She has connections to the Aberlour area and is known to visit other areas in Moray including Elgin, Forres, Lossiemouth and Buckie.

“I would urge anyone with any information regarding her whereabouts to contact officers through 101 quoting reference 0512 of 11 November.”

Police are urgently looking to trace Inga Van Der Heiden, a 27-year-old woman who is missing from Elgin.

