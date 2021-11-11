Solicitor Lucy Conn, 31, who lives on Parkgrove Terrace in the West End of Glasgow, left her house at around 12.30 this afternoon and soon discovered that her car had been vandalised.

She was informed by a neighbour that the tyres of several cars on the street had been deliberately hit, and was handed a leaflet left on the bonnet of the vehicles.

The leaflet read: “Your SUV contributes to the second biggest cause of carbon emissions rise in the last decade. This is why we have disarmed your car by deflating one or more of its tyres”.

Lucy Conn's flat tyre, which was caused by climate activists deliberately puncturing it.

However, Lucy said her car has been unfairly targeted as it is not an SUV, but rather, a two-wheel car with a 1.6 litre engine. Her neighbours car, which has a 1.2 litre engine, also had its tyres punctured.

She was on the way to drive her three-year-old son to nursery, along with her 10-month-old baby, but had to walk instead.

She added: “I thought it was a bit mean given there were two car seats in the back of the car – it’s obviously not a car for one person”.

The activists left this leaflet on the bonnet of the cars that had been targeted.

Lucy said she was particularly annoyed that the activists targeted her, rather than the SUVs she has seen driving around during COP26. She added: “It is always normal folk that get the brunt of it”.

A Police Spokesperson said: “We are aware of these incidents and there will increased patrols in the area to provide reassurance to local residents.”

