Police charge eighth person following damage at US President Donald Trump’s Turnberry golf course
An eighth person has been arrested after a Scottish golf course owned by US President Donald Trump was damaged.
Officers were called to Trump Turnberry on Maidens Road, Turnberry, in South Ayrshire, around 4.40am on March 8 when red paint was sprayed on the clubhouse and damage was also caused to the greens.
Police Scotland said a 57-year-old was arrested in London on Tuesday.
The man was later charged and released on an undertaking. He will appear at court at a later date.
Seven people have previously appeared at Ayr Sheriff Court charged with malicious mischief in connection with the incident.
Rebecca Davies, 27, from London; Autumn Ward, 21, from Liverpool; Ricky Southall, 33, of Wakefield, West Yorkshire; Umza Bashir, 55, of Leeds; Kieran Robson, 33, of Galashiels in the Scottish Borders; and Geoffrey Bush, 75, and Elizabeth Crerar-Brown, 66, both from Oban, Argyll and Bute, all made no pleas and were released on bail pending a further court appearance.