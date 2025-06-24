Police charge eighth person following damage at US President Donald Trump’s Turnberry golf course

Police have arrested and charged an eighth person in connection with damage at US President Donald Trump’s Turnberry golf course.

An eighth person has been arrested after a Scottish golf course owned by US President Donald Trump was damaged.

Officers were called to Trump Turnberry on Maidens Road, Turnberry, in South Ayrshire, around 4.40am on March 8 when red paint was sprayed on the clubhouse and damage was also caused to the greens.

The attack on Trump Turnberry came in March. Picture: John Devlin | John Devlin

Police Scotland said a 57-year-old was arrested in London on Tuesday.

The man was later charged and released on an undertaking. He will appear at court at a later date.

Seven people have previously appeared at Ayr Sheriff Court charged with malicious mischief in connection with the incident.