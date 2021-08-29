Dundee serious sexual assault: 19-year-old woman raped in 'terrifying attack' within a vehicle opposite railway station

Officers in Dundee are keen to trace a dog walker who came to a woman’s aid after a ‘terrifying’ rape in the city in the early hours of Friday.

By Hannah Brown
Sunday, 29th August 2021, 10:09 am
The rape happened within a vehicle in the area of Yeaman Shore opposite Dundee Railway Station on Friday (Photo: Google Maps.)
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

A 19-year-old woman was seriously sexually assaulted within a vehicle in the area of Yeaman Shore opposite Dundee Railway Station on Friday.

The woman then ran from the area and a man who was walking a dog came to her assistance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Detective Inspector Sarah Brow said: “This has been a terrifying attack on the woman and she is currently receiving support from our officers.

“We are keen to speak to the man who was walking his dog who helped her and anyone else who was in the area at the time as any piece of information, no matter how small, can help.

"We have extra evening patrols in the area and anyone with any concerns should get in touch.”

Anyone with any information should contact Police via 101 quoting reference number 0431 of Friday, 27 August.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.