Police appeal to public as officers hunt for missing Scottish teenager

Police have appealed for help in a search for a 15-year-old missing from Forres.

Rachel Trew was last seen in the Culbin Road area at around 7pm on Boxing Day.

Missing Rachel Trew, 15. Picture: Police Scotland

She is white, around 5ft 3in, slim, and was wearing a green and khaki coloured jacket and black jeans.

Extensive enquiries have been carried out with officers checking relevant CCTV footage, however attempts to locate Rachel have so far proved unsuccessful.

Sergeant Graeme Forbes, from Forres Police Station, said: "Given the passage of time, our concern for Rachel has grown. Her family is understandably worried and just want to know she is safe and well.

"I am appealing to anyone who may have seen Rachel or who has any information as to her whereabouts to contact us. I would also ask Rachel, if she hears this message, to call us so we know she is safe and well."

Anyone with information is asked to call officers at Forres Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 0080 of 27 December 2019.