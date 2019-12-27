Man arrested and charged in connection with Dalkeith vandalism

Police in Dalkeith have arrested and charged a 56-year-old man in connection with 10 separate reports of vandalism on the one property.

The incidents happened at Apache Services on Tait Street between September and December 2019.

A report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal and the man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff court on Thursday, January 23, 2020.

As reported last week, the couple, who own the Dalkeith locksmiths, installed CCTV cameras to catch the vandals after a series of incidents.

Area Commander Arron Clinkscales said: “We would like to thank the public for their help in sharing appeals which generated considerable public interest on social media, local news and tabloid press.

“Vandalism in our communities will not be tolerated and I urge anyone who spots someone damaging property to report it police immediately.”