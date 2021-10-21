The incident occurred at around 4.45pm on Wednesday October 20, on the A74 (M) between junctions 14 and 15, when a red Kia Rio car left the carriageway.
Emergency services attended and the road was closed in both directions.
Two were left with serious injuries – the driver, a 60-year old woman, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow and a 24-year old woman was taken to the Dumfries and Galloway Infirmary. A 46-year old man was taken to the Dumfries and Galloway Infirmary for observation. Two infants, a boy and a girl, were taken to the same hospital as a precaution.Road Policing Sergeant Lloyd Caven said: “We are appealing to anyone with information, particularly if you have dash-cam footage, to get in touch. If you can help please call us on 101, quoting incident number 2468 of Wednesday, 20 October.”