Police appeal for information after a serious crash on the M74 near Beattock in Dumfries and Galloway

Officers have requested that anyone with information get in touch, after the crash which left two people with serious injuries.

By Anna Bryan
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 4:34 pm

The incident occurred at around 4.45pm on Wednesday October 20, on the A74 (M) between junctions 14 and 15, when a red Kia Rio car left the carriageway.

Emergency services attended and the road was closed in both directions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
Glasgow Central: Two arrested after altercation outside station at Union Street

Two were left with serious injuries – the driver, a 60-year old woman, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow and a 24-year old woman was taken to the Dumfries and Galloway Infirmary. A 46-year old man was taken to the Dumfries and Galloway Infirmary for observation. Two infants, a boy and a girl, were taken to the same hospital as a precaution.Road Policing Sergeant Lloyd Caven said: “We are appealing to anyone with information, particularly if you have dash-cam footage, to get in touch. If you can help please call us on 101, quoting incident number 2468 of Wednesday, 20 October.”

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

A serious crash happened on the A74 (M) between junctions 14 and 15 on Wednesday.