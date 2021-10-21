Glasgow Central: Two arrested after altercation outside station at Union Street

Two people have been arrested, with one recovering in hospital, after an altercation on Union Street, outside Glasgow Central Station.

By Anna Bryan
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 2:58 pm
Updated Thursday, 21st October 2021, 3:26 pm
Police Scotland are currently responding to an ongoing incident at Glasgow Central Station.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to Union Street, outside Glasgow Central Station, at around 1.10pm on Thursday, 21 October, 2021, following an altercation involving three people.

“A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with the incident, and a second man taken to hospital for treatment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

“A police presence remains while enquiries are conducted at the scene."

The Union Street entrance to the station has been cordoned off with police tape.

Forensic vans have also been spotted at the scene.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.