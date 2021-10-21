A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to Union Street, outside Glasgow Central Station, at around 1.10pm on Thursday, 21 October, 2021, following an altercation involving three people.
“A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with the incident, and a second man taken to hospital for treatment.
“A police presence remains while enquiries are conducted at the scene."
The Union Street entrance to the station has been cordoned off with police tape.
Forensic vans have also been spotted at the scene.