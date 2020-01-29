Police appeal after Scottish teen 'seriously' injured in hit and run

Have your say

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 14-year-old boy was hit by a car which then drove away.

The incident happened in Methil's Kirkland Walk, near the crescent-shaped parking area, at around 8.15pm on Sunday, January 26.

The incident happened in Methil's Kirkland Walk area. Picture: Google

The teenager was taken to Victoria Hospital with a 'serious' foot injury'.

Detectives have described the car as a dark-coloured saloon, similar in size to a Vauxhall Astra or Ford Focus.

Inspector Paul Gillespie, of Levenmouth Police Station, said: "We're appealing to anyone who has any information about this incident to contact us and equally, we're appealing to the driver to contact us."

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3435 of 26 January 2020 or via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.