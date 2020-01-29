Two women in court after video apparently shows baby girl handed a drink from a wine bottle

Police have charged the pair
Pair expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today

TWO women are expected to appear in court today accused of child protection offences at a Midlothian home.

The pair were charged after a video was shared on social media apparently showing a baby girl given a drink from a wine bottle.

"Police Scotland can confirm that two women - aged 25 and 22 - have been charged with child protection offences following an incident within a property in Mayfield, Midlothian on Tuesday, 28 January," said a police spokeswoman.

"Both women are expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today (Wednesday, 29 January).

"All children have been traced and provided with appropriate medical attention and care."