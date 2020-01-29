Two women in court after video apparently shows baby girl handed a drink from a wine bottle

Pair expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today

TWO women are expected to appear in court today accused of child protection offences at a Midlothian home.

The pair were charged after a video was shared on social media apparently showing a baby girl given a drink from a wine bottle.

"Police Scotland can confirm that two women - aged 25 and 22 - have been charged with child protection offences following an incident within a property in Mayfield, Midlothian on Tuesday, 28 January," said a police spokeswoman.

"Both women are expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today (Wednesday, 29 January).

"All children have been traced and provided with appropriate medical attention and care."