The scene at Glasgow Central this morning. Credit, Edinburgh Courts

Police attended the scene at 4:45am on the morning of March 18 with part of the concourse in the station closed as a man was treated and investigations were carried out.

Eyewitnesses stated that forensic specialists were at the scene and blood could be seen on the floor outside the ticket station.

A spokesperson from British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to Glasgow Central railway station at 4.45am this morning following reports of a serious assault.

“Paramedics also attended, and a man was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for head and face injuries. His injuries are not deemed life-threatening or life-changing.

“A police cordon was in place while officers attended, however the station’s concourse has now been reopened.”

The station has since reopened with forensic officers pictured clearing the scene.

DI Marc Francey said: “This was a particularly nasty attack that could have resulted in more severe injuries for the victim and must have caused significant distress to those who witnessed it.

“We are keen to speak to anyone that was in Glasgow Central station or at the taxi rank on Gordon Street between 4am and 5am this morning to assist us with our enquiries.”

“Witnesses, or anyone with information, can contact us by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 65 of 18/03/22. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Detectives are also keen for two men that were spotted at the location to make contact.

The first man is described as white, in his 30s, of slim build, with short dark hair shaved at sides, he was wearing blue ripped jeans, a grey turtle neck jumper and dark shoes with white sole. The second man is described as white, in his late 30s or early 40s, of average build, and was wearing blue ripped jeans, a grey ribbed gilet and a black jacket.