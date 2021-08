The man has been named locally as Jake Davison.

Devon and Cornwall Police said three females, two males and the suspect had died in the Keyham area of the city on Thursday evening.

One of those killed was a "small child" aged under 10, according to local MP Luke Pollard.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson thanked the emergency services for their response to the incident.

He added that people were receiving treatment in hospital, though police have yet to confirm the final figure of those injured.

Police said all six people were believed to have died from gunshot wounds and stressed that the incident was not terror-related.

Forensic officers in Biddick Drive in the Keyham area of Plymouth

In a statement, the force said officers were called to a "serious firearms incident" in Biddick Drive at around 6.10pm.

"Following attendance at the scene, two females and two males were deceased at the scene," a spokesman said.

"A further male, believed to be the offender, was also deceased at the scene. All are believed to have died from gunshot wounds.

"Another female treated at the scene for gunshot wounds died a short time later in hospital."

The spokesman said the area had been cordoned off and added that police were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Members of the public with mobile phone footage were urged not to post it on social media platforms and "respect those families who have lost loved ones", he said.

On Friday morning, officers in white forensic suits were working at the scene, while a coroner's ambulance was filmed leaving the area.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: "My thoughts are with the friends and family of those who lost their lives and with all those affected by the tragic incident in Plymouth last night. I thank the emergency services for their response."

Luke Pollard, MP for Plymouth Sutton & Devonport, tweeted that one of those killed was a child under the age of 10.

Mr Pollard added on Friday morning: "Hearing that one of the dead is a small child is utterly heartbreaking."

"This is an unspeakably grim time for this community," Mr Pollard told Times Radio.

"What we could do with is the support of our friends around the country at this time, treating the victims and their families with as much respect as possible and not sharing images on social media.

He added: "This is an incredibly dark day for our community but the Keyham community is strong - it is a community that has heart in abundance.

"Today is the day we need to come together as a community."

Mr Pollard described Keyham as a "really tight-knit community", where people knew their neighbours and looked out for each other.

He told Times Radio that people were still receiving treatment in hospital following the shooting, with police yet to confirm how many had been injured.

"I'm afraid there's an awful lot of people who seem to be caught up in this shooting," Mr Pollard added.

"We are waiting for final figures from the police on how many people are injured."

The Right Reverend Mark O'Toole, bishop of Plymouth, asked for people to pray for those affected and the people of the city.

"It is with a deep sense of shock and sadness that we heard the news of the terrible shooting in our beloved city," the bishop said.

"I offer my support and prayers for all those who were killed, and for their loved ones at this tragic time."

Witnesses described hearing gunshots, with one saying she saw a man "randomly" start shooting at people.

One witness, who lives near Biddick Drive and gave her name as Sharron, told the BBC: "Firstly, there was shouting, followed by gunshots - three, possibly four to begin with.

"This was when the shooter kicked in the door of a house and randomly started shooting... he ran from the house shooting as he ran and proceeded to shoot at a few people in the Linear Park up from the drive."

Robert Pinkerton told the BBC he had "walked around the corner" and "bumped into a bloke with a shotgun".

South Western Ambulance Service confirmed that it was called just after 6pm on Thursday and responded with a significant number of resources.

These included Hazardous Area Response Teams (HART), multiple ambulances, air ambulances, multiple doctors and senior paramedics.

In a statement issued on Friday, the police and crime commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly urged members of the public to stay away from the scene and avoid speculating.

Alison Hernandez said: "My thoughts are with the relatives of the deceased, those injured and the people of Plymouth after this horrendous and tragic incident.

"I would like to pay tribute to the hard work of our blue light services this evening who have done all they can to deal with those directly affected and get the injured the best possible medical care."

Home Secretary Priti Patel tweeted: "The incident in Plymouth is shocking and my thoughts are with those affected.

"I have spoken to the Chief Constable and offered my full support. I urge everyone to remain calm, follow police advice and allow our emergency services to get on with their jobs."