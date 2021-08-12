Tomintoul and Glenlivet have been found as the best places in the UK to visit to see the meteor display with four hours and 54 minutes of peak astronomical viewing time, according to a new study

The annual meteor showers normally peak on August 13th and last until the 23rd, and research from motorhome and campervan rental company Camptoo into the peak stargazing hours across the UK for campers provides a list of the best places to view the showers in the coming weeks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tomintoul and Glenlivet, in the Cairngorms, ranks as the best spot for budding stargazers to camp out and catch a glimpse of the annual showers, with 25 campsites nearby and the most hours of peak stargazing time - also known as astronomical viewing hours.

Scotland has three spots in the top five for places to go stargazing.

This remote area offers a secluded area to take in the dark skies and star gaze for the longest period of time in the UK. There are more than four (four hours 54 minutes) astronomical twilight hours (the time of night which the sky is darkest), with the peak times between 00:00am - 3:43am and 10:59pm - 0:00am on the nights of August 13th and 14th, and 25 different campsites to choose from for visitors looking to set up under the stars.

Meanwhile, Coll, off the west coast by the Isle of Mull, has just three campsites in the area - it ranks as the second best place in the UK to view the stars. At the peak of the meteor showers, the sun will set at 21:09, with an impressive 3:32 astronomical twilight hours in which to star gaze. The best times for visitors will be 2:19am - 4:03am and 10:55pm - 00:43am.

Another area of Scotland worth visiting is Galloway Forest, just west of Dumfries. It was the first area in the UK to be recognised as a Dark Sky Park, but it remains one of the less heralded places with only 11 campsites for people to visit. It features two hours 39 mins of perfect star-gazing conditions between 2:48am - 4:09am and 10:34pm - 11:52pm over 15 daylight hours on August 13 to enjoy some daytime activities in between star-gazing.

The Perseid Meteor Shower peaks in August.

Other sites identified around the UK include Northumberland National Park in north east England, and Snowdonia National Park in Wales.

The Perseid showers will not be the last chance to see meteors in the UK this year, with the Draconid (8-9) and Orionid (21-22) meteor showers due to peak in October at these same sites.