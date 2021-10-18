The assault happened at around 7pm on Saturday, October 16, when a 15-year-old boy was walking towards Renfrew, just south of Arkleston Road.

He had been with a group of around 10 friends earlier in the evening but was alone when the attack happened.

The teen was punched and kicked in a “field area” between Penilee Road and Barshaw Golf Club, but was able to walk home.

He was taken to hospital later on Saturday evening to receive treatment for serious facial injuries.

Police officers are not sure how many people were involved in the assault but are now appealing for information to try to establish what happened.

Detective Constable Talia Eadie from Paisley CID said: “We are reviewing available CCTV footage from where the assault happened and the surrounding area.

"I’d ask anyone in Arkleston Road and Penliee Road who may have doorbell or private systems to check their footage to see if the victim, or any suspects involved, are captured on these systems.

"Also any drivers in these areas should review dash cam footage to check for anything of relevance to this investigation.

“I’d ask anyone who witnessed the assault, or has any information to help us trace those responsible, to come forward and speak with officers.”

To report information on this incident to Police Scotland you should call 101 and quote incident number 1308 of October 17.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

