Solicitors and Bar Associations across the country have hit back against proposals made by the Scottish Government to deal with an expected increase in arrests during COP26.

The government has conceded that COP26 will increase pressure on both policing and courts as they are expecting demonstrators and peaceful protests in Glasgow, adding: “based on experience from previous events, there exists the potential for disruption.

"Accordingly, we are putting in place contingency plans to manage any additional custody business.”

Their contingency plans include duty solicitors and weekend custody courts at Glasgow, and Saturday courts in Edinburgh and Aberdeen.

In a statement made on Monday, the Edinburgh Bar Association has accused the government of decimating the criminal bar as they claim lack of staff, lack of engagement and consistent cuts to legal aid rendering their job harder than ever and have refused to engage with these plans.

They wrote: “Since our working lives were turned on their heads by the Covid-19 pandemic we have sought at every opportunity to engage with our criminal justice partners to facilitate the running of the courts in as efficient a manner as possible.

“Regrettably, in spite of limited offers of assistance which have done little to address decades of neglect in Legal Aid funding, the criminal bar continues to be decimated.”

They went on to say that more and more young solicitors have been lost to the defence bar in the wake of the Crown Office Procurator Fiscal three rounds of recruitment this year.

"We have reached a crisis point.

"Unless there is significant work done to address the imbalance and manifest inequality of arms in the criminal justice system, the system will soon grind to a halt.

“It is in this background that we have been asked to assist with what is expected to be a vast number of arrests and consequent prosecutions stemming from the COP26 conference.”

The EBA are not alone in protesting the expectation placed on solicitors during COP26 with the Glasgow Bar Association taking a similar stance.

On Monday, they sent a letter to the Scottish Government opting out of the plans, again siting lack of engagement and lack of staff as the issue.

They wrote saying: “Our members have voted to opt out of the COP26 Duty Plan and to decline to attend to represent our clients for their weekend custody appearances.

"Legal Aid practitioners are under pressure as they have been at no time before in living memory.

"We have fewer practitioners undertaking more work.

"There is no scope to take on more business, particularly when we are given less than two weeks’ notice of your proposals, the proposals are incomplete and not all practitioners received your proposals.”

COP26 will be running from October 31 to November 12 and is expected to see thousands of delegates and heads of state arrive in Glasgow to discuss the climate crisis.

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.

