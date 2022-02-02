Otter pup died from injuries after being trapped in an illegal snare in Kilsyth

An otter pup, which had been trapped in an unauthorised snare, was found dead in North Lanarkshire on Monday.

By Anna Bryan
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 6:07 pm

The pup died as a result of its injuries, which it sustained from being caught in the snare.

It was found in the Carron Valley Forrest area near Kilsyth on Monday, January, 24.

There are several restrictions on the use of snares in Scotland, and not adhering to these can result in a criminal conviction.

Lanarkshire Police Division are looking for the person who set the trap and have appealed for the public’s help on social media.

They are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to come forward. Officers are also interested in speaking to people who know of anyone involved in the setting of unauthorised snares anywhere in Lanarkshire.

If you have any information, you can contact Airdrie's Community Policing Team by calling 101 and quoting incident number 0596 of 24 January, 2022.

An otter pup was snared in the Carron Valley

