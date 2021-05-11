North Yorkshire Police said the man had been questioned in connection with an assault in Knaresborough on Saturday which left a 21-year-old man with facial injuries.

Footage of the incident, which has been viewed more than a million times, shows a short confrontation and shouting, during which a mobile phone appears to be knocked out of someone’s hand before it is stamped on.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives said they were appealing for witnesses to come forward.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers are appealing for witnesses after a 21-year-old man was assaulted in Knaresborough at the weekend.

“The incident happened around 8.20pm on High Street in Knaresborough, towards Bond End.

“Detectives investigating this case would like anyone who saw the incident to get in touch.

“It is believed that two cars passed the incident, and there was also a woman pedestrian on the other side of the road who saw what happened.

A 24-year-old man who was arrested following the circulation of a video on social media purporting to show footballer Oli McBurnie in an altercation with a man in the street has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

“Officers are appealing to the driver of those cars and also to the woman to please get in touch.

“In addition, anyone in the area at the time who might have dashcam footage, is asked to contact police.”

Sheffield United, who signed 24-year-old Scotland striker McBurnie for £17.5 million in 2019, said the club would help police with their inquiries and continue its own investigation.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.