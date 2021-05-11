Man arrested after Scotland striker Oli McBurnie ‘street bust-up video’ goes viral

Scotland striker Oliver McBurnie was allegedly shown in a viral video attacking a 21-year-old male. Picture: SNS

A complaint was made by Elliot Wright, a 21-year-old insurance broker, after the video was widely shared on Twitter across the weekend.

North Yorkshire Police said: “A 24-year-old man from Knaresborough has been arrested in connection with an incident which involved another man being assaulted.

“The 21-year-old victim sustained facial injuries during the incident, which happened shortly before 8.30pm on Saturday, May 8 on High Street in Knaresborough.

“The 24-year-old arrested man remains in custody at this time.”

Wright was quoted in the Scottish Sun saying the confrontation came about after he said something to the alleged assailant during a heated argument with an unidentified woman.

He said: “We were walking and I saw him arguing with this girl. I was with two of my mates and he was getting a bit aggressive and getting a bit loud.

“I said chill out mate it can’t be worse than getting relegated as a joke.

“He seemed alright at first. He was saying put your phone away lads, put your phone away. I said: ‘Why? Why would I want to put my phone away? And then he’s just smacked me.

“He has hit me a few times and one of my mates has dragged him off me and him and the girl and another lad all walked off. He put his hood up and walked off.”

McBurnie’s club, Sheffield United, confirmed on Monday evening that they were investigation the video, though didn’t confirm whether it was the £17.5 million attacker.

A short statement read: “Officials at Sheffield United are aware of the video circulating on social media and are currently investigating.”

Last July, the player was fined £30,000 by Leeds Justice of the Peace for drink driving in October 2019.

McBurnie has spent two seasons at the Blades after joining them following a prolific season in the Championship with Swansea City. However, he’s struggled for goals at Bramall Lane, netting just seven times in 65 appearances.

He’s made 16 appearances for Scotland but has yet to find the back of the net.

