Police Scotland has launched enquiries following 'sectarian singing' by group of people on Glasgow streets following Celtic and Rangers clash (Photo: John Devlin).

Videos were circulated across social media on Sunday showing a group of people dressed in all black singing sectarian songs.

The incident happened after Rangers beat Celtic 1-0 at Ibrox.

One video shows the racist abuse hurtling group marching down Jamaica Street in Glasgow.

It is understood the group also marched along Paisley Road West and other areas of the city.

Racist abuse chants included: “ “The famine is over, why don’t you go home?”

Police Scotland has said that enquiries into the sectarian singing are ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of sectarian singing by a group of people in the Jamaica Street area of Glasgow on Sunday, 29 August, 2021. Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

Many took to social media to condemn the racist slurs.

Scotland’s health secretary has said he is “disgusted” by the anti-Irish racism on show in Glasgow following Sunday’s Old Firm game.

Humza Yousaf tweeted: “For those hurling racist abuse at our Irish community telling them to "go home" - Scotland is their home.

"Disgusted to once again see anti-Irish racism rear its ugly head. Solidarity with our Irish community.

"I am sure Police Scot will hold those responsible to account.”

Patrick Harvie said that the incident was ‘all too familiar.’

He tweeted: “The images of a mob singing anti-Irish racist songs, as they marched through Glasgow escorted by police, ought to be shocking but are shamefully all too familiar.

"At the very least, we need an assurance that every identifiable person in that crowd will face charges.”

Pressure group Call It Out, which campaigns against anti-catholic bigotry and anti-Irish racism in Scotland, called on the Scottish Government and Glasgow City Council to take action and to “start by recognising our community”.

The group tweeted: “This is the kind of racism you don’t notice – day after day, week after week, year after year, decade after decade. When are you going to call it out?”

