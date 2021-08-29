Rangers flip the Celtic mood as they lay the ground for a successful title defence

Having come into the first Old Firm clash of the season on the back of Covid-disrupted preparations and a 5000-mile round trip to Armenia, the potential for their wayward start to the campaign to hit a major roadblock was obvious.

That they negotiated a path to a 1-0 win which takes them three points ahead of Celtic in such circumstances was testament to the spirit and commitment of Steven Gerrard’s player, qualities which some observers felt might have been diminished in the aftermath of their momentous title triumph last season.

On this evidence, Gerrard still has a squad fully invested in the bid to retain that crown and see off any challenge posed by Celtic under Ange Postecoglou.

The second half would have been an especially gratifying watch for Gerrard, still self-isolating at home because of the positive Covid-19 tests at the club which also saw his captain James Tavernier as a notable absentee from a pulsating occasion.

Just under 50,000 Rangers supporters threatened to lift the roof off of Ibrox when Filip Helander, a colossus in defence, headed the 66th minute winner.

It was no more than Rangers deserved for a second half display brimming with the kind of intensity which had been lacking from too many of their performances earlier in the season.

Leon Balogun’s performance as third-choice right-back, with Nathan Patterson joining Tavernier in missing out, summed up the willingness of the Rangers players to dig deep and get the job done.

Steven Davis, as ever, provided a reliable source of composure and authority in midfield while winger Ryan Kent looked more like the best version of himself after his especially sluggish start to 2021-22.

John Lundstram, who has struggled to impress since his summer arrival, made perhaps his most telling contribution yet with an intelligent and assured cameo from the bench which helped Rangers see the game out.

Amid the jubilation around the ground, there were also tears from Borna Barisic whose emotional full-time reaction feeds speculation he could be sold by before the transfer window closes on Tuesday night.

Butt whatever shape Gerrard’s squad is in on Wednesday morning, they have now laid the first firm foundation of a title defence.

