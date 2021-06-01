No-one was injured but a window was damaged in the incident in Meadowhead Road in Craigneuk near Wishaw.

Officers said the firearm was discharged at about 1.40am on Tuesday outside a house in the street and urged anyone with information to contact them.

Detective Inspector David Lamont of Lanarkshire CID said: “The discharge of a firearm is extremely dangerous, thankfully in this instance no-one was injured but we are keen to trace those responsible as soon as possible.

“I would encourage anyone who has any information, or saw anything suspicious to contact police as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 0291 of May 31 2021.

